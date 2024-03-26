Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

