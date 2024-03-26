Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shoprite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
About Shoprite
