Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 537 ($6.79).
In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
