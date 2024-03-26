SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 5.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 228,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 605,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

