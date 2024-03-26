SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 5.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 228,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 605,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
