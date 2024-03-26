SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 403,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

