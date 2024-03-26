SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,175. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

