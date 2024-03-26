SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 12,501,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

