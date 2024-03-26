SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc raised its position in Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $177.67. 112,973,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

