SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,102.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

