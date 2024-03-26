SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,138. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.