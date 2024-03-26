SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

