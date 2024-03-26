SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,677 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,987. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

