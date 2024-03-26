SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 533,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

