SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,127,000.

PRN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $140.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

