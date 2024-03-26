SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 309,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,089. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

