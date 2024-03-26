SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 310,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 728,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

