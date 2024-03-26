Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

