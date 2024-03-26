Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.07. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $344.56 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.29.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

