Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 103.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 229,345 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 101.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 331,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

