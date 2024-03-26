Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,781 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

