Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,351.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,054.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

