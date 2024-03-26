Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $311.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

