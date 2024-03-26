Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

