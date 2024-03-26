Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.61 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

