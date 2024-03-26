Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

