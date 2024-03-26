Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

