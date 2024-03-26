Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

