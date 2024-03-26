Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

