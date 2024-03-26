Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

