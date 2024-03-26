Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

