Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.56 and a 200 day moving average of $288.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $210.92 and a 52-week high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

