Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE J opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.