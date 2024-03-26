Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

