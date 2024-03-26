Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

