Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 56.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,585 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 241,379 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 453,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

