Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

HLT opened at $210.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.64 and a 12 month high of $211.86. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

