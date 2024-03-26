Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

