Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.