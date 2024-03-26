Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6,844.9% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $193.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

