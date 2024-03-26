Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

