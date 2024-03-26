Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 179,161 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,161 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MP Materials by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in MP Materials by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

