Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rollins by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 728,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 436,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rollins by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

