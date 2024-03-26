Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

