Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

