Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

