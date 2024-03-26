Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of C opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

