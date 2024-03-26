Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

