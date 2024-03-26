Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Position Decreased by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,778 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WJ Interests LLC owned approximately 18.94% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 937,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of BATS TYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 30,934 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

