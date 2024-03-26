Sintx Technologies (SINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 45.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.