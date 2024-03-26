SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares during the period. SM Energy makes up 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of SM Energy worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

