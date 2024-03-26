SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.93

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 59044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

